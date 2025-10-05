Neglect of main roads; Action targeted only in small lanes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While turning a blind eye to large-scale encroachments on the city’s main roads, officials and employees of the Municipal Corporation are reportedly targeting smaller residential areas such as Shriramnagar, Vitthalnagar, Prakashnagar, and Sangharshnagar, where they are towing away two-wheelers and four-wheelers from narrow lanes. As heavy fines are being imposed on ordinary citizens, there is growing resentment among residents over what they describe as the corporation’s high-handed and arbitrary actions.

Citizens pointed out that on several busy main roads across the city, small and large business owners have encroached upon spaces in front of their shops and created illegal parking zones, causing great inconvenience to the public. However, the Municipal Corporation appears to be deliberately ignoring these major violations. Instead, officials and staff are allegedly entering small lanes to tow vehicles belonging to common people, seemingly with the intent to harass them. This double standard has led to unnecessary hardship for ordinary residents.

Congress warns of protest

Condemning the authoritarian behavior of municipal officials and staff, City General Secretary of Congress, Subhash Patil Pandbhare warned that the Congress Party would soon launch a strong agitation against such actions. He strongly criticized the administration’s approach, accusing it of exploiting and harassing the general public.