Neglecting centenary of the Government College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government College of Arts and Science (GCAS), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar completed 100 years on September 22. Many prominent personalities studied here. However, the government has not paid any special attention to the centenary year.

Marathwada has always been neglected in terms of educational reforms. GCAS is the first college in Marathwada. The student who takes admission in this college comes from an ordinary family background and mostly from rural areas. This college has been a great source of education for the common people.

It is not only a college but also a historical place. The Kile Ark of the medieval times was the part of college campus, Janana Mahal, Mardana Mahal used to hold the classes of the college. The college has a history of a century, the history of the 'Vande Mataram movement' in the pre-independence period. When the college completed fifty years, the then President Gyani Zail Singh was called for the golden jubilee celebrations. Keeping in mind the special historical importance of this college, Maharashtra government should have invited the President of India to hold a big ceremony on this centenary occasion. The cabinet meeting was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of the Marathwada Liberation Day but no minister spoke anything about the centenary of the college. The government should pay attention to the college so that this college which educates the underprivileged can continue to survive and further improve the education system of Marathwada. This is expected on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada’s Independence.

Kedar Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar