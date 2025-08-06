Negligence will invite direct action against school management

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the wake of a disturbing incident involving a school van driver and a minor student, police commissioner Pravin Pawar has issued firm instructions: any negligence by school authorities in cases of student misconduct will result in immediate action.

The order came after a Class IV girl was allegedly sexually harassed by van driver Ganesh Mhaskhe (34), a resident of Ambedkarnagar. The incident occurred in Mukundwadi while the child was on her way home from school ironically during the city’s ongoing Student Safety Week campaign.

According to the complaint, the driver held the girl’s hand and made obscene gestures, insisting she accompany him elsewhere. Mukundwadi police swiftly registered a POCSO case and arrested the accused. This incident has once again spotlighted the vulnerabilities faced by school-going children, especially those using vans, rickshaws, and private transport. Lokmat had previously reported in detail on the lack of checks and safety norms in the sector.

School under scanner

The victim’s family alleged that the school management attempted to shift responsibility to the transport contractor, despite the fact that multiple drivers were employed under the school’s purview. In response, Mukundwadi police have sent an official notice to the school demanding a full account of their transport arrangements and background checks on all drivers.

Commissioner’s response

Commissioner Pawar took strong note of the issue and emphasised that schools have a legal and moral obligation to ensure the safety of children in their care. “Despite repeated instructions from the traffic department and government circulars, some schools continue to show gross irresponsibility,” he stated. He further warned that if any school employee is found directly or indirectly involved in such acts, and if the management is found guilty of negligence, they will face stern legal consequences.