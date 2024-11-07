Nehru Bhavan project facing difficulties

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) earned more than expected revenue from the commercial complex at the TV Centre. Based on this success, a commercial shopping complex was being constructed at Nehru Bhavan, which is now nearly 70 pc complete. However, there has been no response to the sale of shops at this location. Four tenders have been issued for the auction of 60 shops (galas), but only seven shops received bids. The process for allocating four of these shops is ongoing. The project has encountered difficulties due to the contractor's obstinacy and the stringent conditions set by the municipal administration.

The old Nehru Bhavan building, located in front of Buddi Lane and Jama Masjid, was demolished, and a large commercial complex is being built in its place. The project includes parking, 21 shops on the ground floor, 21 shops on the first floor, a small auditorium with a capacity of 500 citizens, and a small function hall with a capacity of 400 to 500 people. Work up to the second floor is nearly completed. The tender process for the shops has been conducted four times, with only seven shops receiving responses. The allocation process for four of these shops is currently underway. To promote the project, administrator G Sreekanth repeatedly instructed the contractor, but there was no response.

The conditions imposed by the municipal corporation, such as the requirement for the full payment to be made upfront, is the biggest hindrance. The municipal corporation had spent over Rs 10 crores from its coffers, so far.

Shops priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 80 lakh

Shops in the complex are priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. In the bidding process, traders are expected to bid higher than the listed prices. Besides, 18% GST and a cleaning charge of 4% (per month) of the total amount is applicable. Once a shop is purchased for Rs 25 to 30 lakhs, the buyer will also have to pay Rs 5,000 per month to the municipal corporation. A major drawback is that the amount paid for the shop will not be refunded. Due to these tedious conditions, traders are reluctant to come forward and purchase the shops.