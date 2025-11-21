Neighbor sets woman’s house on fire; Case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angered after an elderly woman told him to “leave the house,” a 32-year-old man allegedly set her house on fire. The incident took place in Begumpura at around 11 pm on November 19. A case has been registered against Mayur Shivprasad Sharma.

Seventy-year-old Shanta Asaram Shinde has been living on rent for the past five years with her grandson on the first floor of adv Sanjay Dongre’s house on Tarakas Galli in Begumpura. On the ground floor live Shivprasad Onkarlal Sharma and his son Mayur Sharma.

On the night of November 19, around 11 pm , Shanta finished her household work and stepped out to visit her daughter who lives nearby. At that moment, Mayur came upstairs to her house. He started a casual conversation, asking about dinner. However, Shanta told him, “Please leave, I have to go to my daughter’s place.” Enraged by this, Mayur picked an argument with her and threatened, “I will burn your house.”

As soon as Shanta reached her daughter’s home in Dhinbargalli, she received a phone call informing her that smoke was coming out of her house. Both of them rushed back, only to find the rooms engulfed in flames. The fire brigade arrived quickly and brought the fire under control. However, by then all the belongings in the house had been destroyed.

Suspecting that Mayur was responsible for the incident, Shanta lodged a complaint at the Begumpura Police Station on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against him.