Neighbour beaten over suspicion
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2023 10:00 PM 2023-05-08T22:00:02+5:30 2023-05-08T22:00:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar
Three persons severely beat their neighbour over a suspicion of helping their daughter-in-law to elope from the house at Wadgaon on Saturday. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDc police station.
The accused Devidas Tathe, Namdev Tathe and Radhabai Tathe severely beat their neighbour neighbour Maruti Aaitwad and his wife Ranjana over the suspicion of helping their daughter-in-law to elope from the house.