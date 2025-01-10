Neighbour robs house during Funeral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking turn of events, a neighbour turned thief, robbed a house in the Khwadya Dongar area of Tisgaon while the family was away for a relative’s funeral. The burglary, which took place on Thursday, has left the community in disbelief.

Sachin Hattedekar, the victim, had locked his house and left with his family for the funeral, unaware of the betrayal just next door. Seizing the opportunity, neighbours Vitthal Parse, Rajibai Parse and Latabai Parse broke into the house, stealing Rs. 35,000 in cash, three gold rings worth Rs. 52,000, a fridge worth Rs. 12,000, a TV worth Rs. 10,000, and a gas cylinder valued at Rs. 2,000. The total stolen goods amounted to over Rs. 1.25 lakh. The crime was uncovered when other neighbours grew suspicious of the unusual activity. Their vigilance led to the capture of the thieves, bringing the shocking crime to light. A formal complaint was lodged by Hattedekar at the MIDC Waluj Police station, and authorities are now investigating the case further. The community remains in shock, questioning how such betrayal could happen so close to home.