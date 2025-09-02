NEP batch: all-subject failure no barrier for next year admission

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for the undergraduate courses students of National Education Police (NEP)-2020 pattern batch that they would get admission to the second year even if they fail in all or some subjects in the first year.

It may be noted that the university started implementing NEP for the different undergraduate courses, including B A, B Sc and BCom, within its jurisdiction from the academic year 2024-25. The examinations of the first batch of NEP was held in April-May, and the results were also declared.

Those students who failed in all or some subjects in the first year were being denied admission in colleges at Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga, Jalna, Beed, Jalna and Dhrashiv. The university received representation from these students about the future of students.

The Board of Deans passed a resolution in the first week of August, making a recommendation to allow ‘carry on’ even if a student is declared failed in some or all subjects in the first year. The Academic Council also gave a green signal to the decision in its meeting held in the second week of August.

Talking to this newspaper, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr B N Dole said that those UG students who were declared failed in one or all subjects in the first year are eligible for admissions to the second year, as per the norms of NEP. More than 30,000 youths take admission to different UG courses in the four districts of the division every year.

Box

Benefit to other pattern candidates also

The students of other previous batches will also get the benefit of ‘carry on’ as per the circular issued by the academic section of Bamu. Those students who were admitted to the first year or second year examination as per the ‘Choice Based Credit and Grading System since 2021-22 or later batch who could not take admission or failed in one or all subjects will be eligible to take admission to the next year. Those who failed in the first year will be allowed to seek admission to the second year and those who were declared passed in the second year can take admission to the third year.

Box

New carry-on norms for new batch

Bamu administration is revising carry-on norms for the first year batch of 2025-26.

The carry-on pattern will be changed, Dr B N Dole said that as per the revised norms, passing 75 per cent subjects in the first year would be mandatory for admission in the second year. “The same will be applicable for the second year students for admission in the third year,” he added.