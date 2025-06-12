NEP implementation starts for 1st Std

textbooks revised as per NCERT curricula

By Mehboob Inamdar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of the first standard from the district will get the textbooks which were revised and designed as per the new National Education Policy (NEP) from the coming academic year, beginning on June 16.

It may be noted that the State Government decided to implement the NEP in the syllabus from school level to postgraduate level courses after the Central Government approved it. The implementation for the postgraduate and undergraduate courses already started. The syllabus of the first standard will be on the line Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is designed and developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Talking to this newspaper, deputy director of education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Prakash Mukund said that new textbooks for Class 1 is being made ready for the ensuing academic year starting on June 16, 2025. He said that implementation of the NEP signifies a pivotal shift toward a more inclusive and holistic educational framework. One of the features of NEP implementation is the mandatory inclusion of Hindi as the third language, besides Marathi and English, to have linguistic diversity and cultural integration.

Tehsil-wise students

There are more than 3302 primary schools in the district which admit students in the first standard.

Tehsil------------------------intake

--Chha Sambhajinagar—13,500

--Gangapur-----------------12,000

--Kannad----------------10,000

--Khuldabad-----------3,000

--Paithan--------------9,000

--Sillod--------------10,000

--Soyegaon--------3500

--Vaijapur----------8,000

--Phulambri------4,500

Over 3.2 K teachers trained

The schools from the district have 3200 teachers who were trained. Sujata Bhalerao, the district-level training coordinator said that 3,200 teachers of first-standard of Marathi and Urdu granted English medium schools were imparted training in the district for new textbooks designed as per the NEP. She said that teachers of Marathi medium underwent training between May 28 and 30 while teachers of Urdu are being trained from June 15 in different slots. “More than 2900 teachers of Marathi medium, 260 Urdu schools have completed the training so far.

Highlights of textbooks

--Textbooks have big pictures, more colours and drawings designed as per the age and psychology of first-standard children

--The new syllabus focuses on improving language skills, numeracy and cognitive development.

-The main objective is to enhance foundational learning with an updated curriculum.

----The revised textbooks have been incorporating interactive and activity-based learning methods to make education more engaging for young learners.

--- Also, incorporates multilingual learning, bridge courses and inquiry-driven, project-based pedagogies to foster critical thinking and creativity.