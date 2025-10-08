Nephew cheats uncle, transfers car and fakes documents for loans

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have booked a Pimpri-Chinchwad resident, Sanjay alias Sunjoy Mule, for cheating his uncle and the government by forging documents, transferring a car to his own name, and creating fake companies to take loans. The Mukundwadi police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Complainant Ramesh Mule (58), a resident of Torangad Nagar, discovered the fraud while renewing his car insurance. He was shocked to learn that his Fortuner car was no longer registered in his name but had been transferred to his nephew Sunjoy. Ramesh had purchased the car from Pune in 2014 and cleared its loan by November 2021. However, he had not collected the original documents from the bank. Police found that in March 2022, Sunjoy, in connivance with officials from the Bank of Maharashtra’s Mahalunge branch, obtained the car’s RC book and certificate, and later conspired with RTO officers in Pimpri-Chinchwad to register the vehicle under his own name.

Series of forgeries

Investigation revealed that Sunjoy had prepared two fake Aadhaar cards, two fake PAN cards, and even submitted a forged gazette document to authorities. Despite changing his name officially, he continued using his old identity to buy and sell vehicles. Police suspect that he also sold land in Nashik under his old name and opened several fake companies to secure government loans, causing a loss to the exchequer.