New alternate route for Makkai gate–Panchakki gate likely after March

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The roads passing through Makkai Gate and Panchakki Gate are crucial for traffic flow and hold emotional significance for city residents. Considering the heavy load on both bridges, an alternate road will be approved by the Cabinet after March, assured guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

On Saturday, the Pahadsingpura, Begumpura and Jaysingpura Action Committee organised a civic felicitation for guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and central assembly constituency mla Pradeep Jaiswal. MLA Jaiswal arrived early and left after his felicitation, and minister Shirsat arrived later, leading to separate felicitation ceremonies for both.

During the programme, the committee submitted an 11-point proposal of demands to the two leaders. Responding to the felicitation, minister Shirsat said that “development works will not be held back due to lack of funds”, while MLAla Jaiswal stated that “the committee’s demands are for the welfare of the people, and we do not discriminate in development works.”

Former corporators Afsar Khan, Pushpa Salampure, Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, Anil Bhingare, Amol Zhalke and others were present. On behalf of the committee, Pratibha Jagtap, Dr Fulchand Salampure and Vinayak (Ganu) Pandey expressed their views. The introduction was presented by Nagaraj Gaikwad, and Sandesh Wagh conducted the proceedings.