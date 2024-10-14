New Bengaluru flight schedule from Oct 27

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

Private operator IndiGo will be operating the Bengaluru-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Bengaluru flight thrice a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) from October 27. The operating schedule will continue till March 29, 2025.

As per the winter schedule, the flight will take off from Bengaluru at 9.40 am and arrive in the city at 11.15 am. After a break, the flight will leave the airport at 12 noon and reach Bengaluru at 1.30 pm, said the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Suneet Kothari.