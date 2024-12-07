New body of City Club announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election of the new executive body of the City Club (situated at Aam Khas Maidan) was held recently after the annual general meeting held under the guidance of the ex-officio president and district collector.

Bhavesh Saraf has been elected as vice president; Mohammed Faiyyaz as secretary and Ayyaz Siddiqui as joint secretary.

The other elected directors and members of the body are Umesh Dabari, Dr Gumaste Madhav, Adv Gopal Pande, Shahnawaz Khan, Aatkare Sambhaji, Mirza Masood Aslam, Pankaj Kanhaiyyalal, Rumi Printer, Sanjay Bhandari, Suresh Zambad and Dr Vijay Meher.

Senior member of the Club Dr A G Khan, Mohan Mehta and Nadeem Ahmed conducted the election and announced the results, stated the press release.

The City Club has 400 members. Gym, Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Billiards, Snooker, and other sports are played in the Club.