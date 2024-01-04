New bus depot to get ready by February-end

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, claimed that the completion of the new bus depot at Jadhavwadi, which is being developed under Smart City Mission, will be completed by February-end.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator also underlined that an independent command centre will be established to maintain the vehicle traffic, set up all facilities for drivers and conductors etc. The modern bus depot is being built on seven acres of land and it will have the capacity to park 250 buses. The depot will also have vehicle charging facilities for 50 EV buses. The depot will also have bus washing, repair and maintenance workshops and adequate parking area, apart from a spacious administrative building. The smart city office will be plying 35 electric buses. Hence after the depot gets ready, all the 100 Smart City Buses and 35 electric buses will be operated from here. The administrator also said that the rainwater harvesting system will also be installed at the depot. Many civic and ASCDCL officers were present on the occasion.