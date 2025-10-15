New chapter of ‘Freelance’ Wall Magazine inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new chapter of ‘Freelance’ Wall Magazine was inaugurated at the Government College of Arts and Science recently.

Dr Prabhakar Shirole (former Head of the Department of English) and S.G. Kulkarni (former Head of the Department of Chemistry) inaugurated the magazine.

Both dignitaries highlighted the importance of creative writing. The Wall Magazine was originally conceptualised and initiated by Principal Dr Nawal Thorat and Sunanda Choure in 2009.

The forum provides students a vibrant platform to express their creativity through prose, poetry, and human-interest writing on diverse themes.

Editorial Board members Dr Shaista Khan and Dr Archana Chapolikar guided the students. Dr Prasad Purekar, Dr Akbar Khan and Dr Yugandhara Topre were present.

Saanj Ghuge conducted the proceedings of the programme while Rajin Padme proposed the vote of thanks.