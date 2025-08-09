New civic school building in Mitmita soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Noted builder Jugal Kishore Tapadiya has made a generous gesture towards education by offering one acre of land for the municipal corporation's school at Mitmita. On Saturday, Tapadiya visited the school and made a promise to construct a well-equipped and attractive school building for the students.

Tapadiya was warmly welcomed at the Mitmita school by Laxman Bankar, Chairman of the School Management Committee. During his visit, he interacted with the students and listened to their needs and suggestions.

Taking into account the increasing number of students, the children requested facilities such as more classrooms, a computer lab, library, science lab, staff room, sports ground, auditorium, and sports equipment. Tapadiya readily agreed to fulfill all these demands and announced that he would ensure the construction of a beautiful and modern school building.

He was accompanied by an architect during the visit, indicating that planning for the new structure is already underway.

Deputy Commissioners Ankush Pandhare and Babanrao Mule, and teachers Subhash Pandit and Tushar Tathe were also present on the occasion.