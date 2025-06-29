New CMIA Executive Committee announced; Utsav Machhar takes charge as president; Mihir Soundalgekar as honorary secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), a prominent industry-led organisation fostering industrial, agricultural, and economic growth in the Marathwada region for over five decades, has announced its new executive committee for the year 2025–2026, during the annual general body meeting held here on June 28.

Utsav Machhar has been elected as the president of CMIA, while Mihir Soundalgekar as the honorary secretary. The new leadership team has expressed a clear commitment to further strengthening the region’s development through a focus on world-class industrial infrastructure and structured skill development initiatives.

Utsav Machhar said it is a great honour to serve as the president of CMIA. Over the past three years, CMIA has played a vital role in attracting large-scale industrial investments to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in close collaboration with the state government. We aim to build an enabling ecosystem that fosters innovation, supports entrepreneurship, and transforms this region into a preferred destination for industry and investment, he added.

CMIA’s theme for the year is ‘From Investment to Strategy,’ reflecting its vision to move beyond investment facilitation and actively contribute to shaping industry-relevant policy frameworks in the region.

The CMIA Executive Committee for 2025–26 is as follows: President - Utsav Machhar; vice-president - Atharveshraj Nandawat; honorary secretary - Mihir Soundalgekar; joint secretary - Ashish Gadekar, honorary treasurer - Saurabh Chhallani; joint treasurer - Utkarsha Patil; chairperson – Women Entrepreneurs Cell - CA Soham Kotak; Waluj Industrial Region Head - Harshit Modani; AURIC Industrial Region Head - Aniket Patil; Head – Rest of Marathwada Region - Ravish Soni; Chairperson – Trade and Export Facilitation Cell - Rishikesh Jaju; Chairperson - Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Cell - Anuj Bansal; Head – Government Relations - Rishikesh Gawali; Head – Agriculture and Infrastructure Cell - Ankit Kale.

Immediate Past President – Arpit Save; Executive Committee (EC) will include senior members like Jitendra Sanghvi, Ankit Kale, Rasdeep Chawla, Yashraj Pitti and Jayraj Patil.

The event was attended by several esteemed dignitaries including past presidents Shivprasad Jaju, Nitin Gupta, Dushyant Patil, Patron Member Ravi Machhar, and George Fernandes, CEO of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital.