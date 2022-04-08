New committee of Giants Group (Pride) announced

Aurangabad, April 8: Shailesh Chitlangi has been elected president and Chaitali Gandhi secretary of the Giants Group of Aurangabad (Pride) for the year 2022-23. Other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents - Rajesh Vaishnav (External) and Shweta Somani (Internal) and treasurer - Shailesh Kasliwal. Board of directors – Nilesh Gundawar, Ritesh Agrawal, Nitin Agrawal, Ashish Bharuka, Rizwana Amin, Sarika Malpani, Priti Zawar and Rashmi Pahade.

Giants group of Aurangabad (Pride) is an NGO which works for betterment of the society. Hanuman Jayanti cleanliness drive, Rakhi celebration with soldiers, mass wedding, different events for orphanage, old age homes, city beautification, vending machines installation at airport, bus stand, blood donation, tree plantation and preservation, organ donation awareness, are organised by the Group throughout the year.