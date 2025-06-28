New committee of Lions Club Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Waluj announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new executive committee of Lions Club Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Waluj was unanimously elected for the year 2025-26 at the meeting of Director and General Body (GB) held recently.

In this election, Ashok Gurnale was unanimously elected as the President, Dattatray Deshpande as the secretary and Dayal Didore as the treasurer. The outgoing President Dnyaneshwar Kale, as well as R S Rakwal, Jitendra Mahajan and Yogesh Dhotre took the initiative in the selection process. The election was held in a transparent and cordial manner.

Club members including Sunil Raka, Dinesh Patil, Santosh Kathar, Pradeep Deshpande, Jayraj Patil, Ashok Jagadhne, Ashok Bhalekar, Rajaram Jadhav, Dr. Dhananjay Ghunawat, Dr. Pandit Palaskar, Dr. Ranjit Gaikwad, Babasaheb Nikam, Shashank Tolvani, Ankush Kawle, Ranjit Chavan, Prashant Dhotre, Ganesh Bankar and Lady Lions members extended their warm wishes to the new executive committee.

It is hoped that the club's social activities would get a new direction under the leadership of the new executive committee, stated the press release.