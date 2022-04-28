New dates of professional courses CETs announced; MHT-CET to be held in Aug

Aurangabad, April 28:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) revised the schedule of entrance tests to be conducted for different professional courses admissions as it was clashing with other national level examinations.

The online registration for the examinations of different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses of higher and technical education started in February for the academic year 2022-23.

The process of submission of application forms for some courses was completed while for others, it is being carried out. The aspirants of technical courses registered for the test between February 10 and April 15. The last date of registration for BEd (General and Special) is April 29. Aspirants of LLB-five-years course can apply for the test up to May 2. The MHT-CET was postponed due to a clash in dates with JEE-Main and NEET 2022. Earlier, the CET was to be held from June 11 to 28. The Cell holds the entrance test of seven courses of technical education, and eight courses of higher education every year.

Over 8.50 L take CETs

According to sources, more than 8.50 lakh candidates appear for the tests across the State every year. The Cell conducts registration, verification of documents and examinations along with implementing the admission process from February to August.

The course and CET-wise schedule are as follows;

--Course------ Exam name------------------------Date

--Engg/Pharm -------MHT-CET-------------------August 5-18

--MBA/MMS--------MAH-MBA/MMS-CET--------June 24 to 26

--MCA---------------MAH MCA-CET---------------June 27

--B HMCT-------------MAH-B HMCT-CET--------June 28

--M HMCT-------------MAH-M HMCT-CET--------June 28

--M Arch----------------MAH-M Arch-CET-----------June 28

--B-Planning-------------MAH B Planning-CET------August 4

--B Ed (Integrated)-MAH-BA/B Sc B Ed-CET---------June 3

--B P Ed----------------MAH B P Ed-CET-------------June 3

--LLB-3-yrs--------------MAH LLB-CET-----------------June 4 and 5

--B Ed-------------------MAH- B Ed-CET----------------June 6 and 7

--B Ed-M Ed-----------MAH--B Ed-M Ed-CET-----------June 9

--M Ed-----------------MA-M Ed-CET---------------------June 9

--M P Ed--------------MAH M P Ed-CET-----------------June 10

--LLB-5-yrs----------MAH-LLB-CET-------------------June 18 and 19

--Visual Art & Design---MAH-AAC-CET---------------------June 12.