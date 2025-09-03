New edition of “Sannyashachya Dairitun” released after 50 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new edition of Swami Ramanand Tirth’s autobiographical work “Sannyashachya Dairitun” (From a Monk’s Diary) is being released after 50 years. The book launch will take place on September 14 at 11 a.m. at Govindbhai Shroff Auditorium of Saraswati Bhavan Education Society.

The program will open with introductory remarks by Nishikant Bhalerao. The chief guest will be Kaustubh Diwegaonkar, while Dr. Suresh Khursale will preside over the event.

In “Sannyashachya Dairitun,” Swami Ramanand Tirth recounts his experiences during the Hyderabad Liberation Struggle. The book also documents his efforts for social and economic freedom.

The translation has been done by V. P. Deulgaonkar, and the new edition is being jointly published by Sadhana Prakashan (Pune) and the Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada Research Institute.