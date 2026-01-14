New education policy implemented without discussion

Lokmat News Network

The new national education policy claims to bring sweeping changes to the country’s education system. However, while implementing a policy with such wide-ranging and long-term impact, the required in-depth discussion, public participation and process of seeking suggestions from various stakeholders were not carried out adequately, criticised Padma- shree, senior educationist and former chairman of the university grants commission, Dr Sukhdev Thorat.

A one-day workshop was organised on Tuesday at Vivekanand college by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the college teachers’ association . Speaking on the topic “new education policy (2020) and the future of the bahujan society”, Dr Thorat said that if a system is to be completely overhauled, its shortcomings must first be identified and suggestions must be sought from all stakeholders to address them. He questioned whether this process was followed by the commission.

The workshop was chaired by president of the association, Dr Bappasaheb Mhaske. The programme was attended by association secretary Dr Maroti Tegampure, Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Shafi Shaikh, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Umakant Rathod and Dr Ramhari Maykar. The presidential address was delivered by Dr Mhaske. Dr maroti Tegampure explained the purpose of the workshop in his introductory remarks. The programme was compered by Dr Dilip Birute and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Shafi Shaikh.

Harmful for research ecosystem

Dr Thorat said the proposal to dilute the role of the university grants commission and divide it into four bodies is completely wrong. He stated that the UGC is not merely a funding agency but a central institution that ensures quality, coordination and equity in higher education. Its fragmentation would increase imbalance and confusion in the higher education system.

He further said that the M.phil programme helped develop research preparedness, intellectual discipline and critical thinking, but it has been discontinued. Along with new P.hd admission rules, this would discourage students from ordinary backgrounds from pursuing research, creating a system detrimental to research, Dr Thorat added.