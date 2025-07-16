New executive body of Jain Social Group sworn in

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jain Social Group’s new executive committee took oath at a recent ceremony held in the city. Rajendra Pagariya assumed charge as president, with Avinash Dodal as secretary and Suhas Kothari as treasurer.

The event began with the chanting of the Namokar Mantra and traditional lamp lighting, followed by a welcome dance by Snehal Pagariya. Children dressed as Warkaris chanting “Vitthal Vitthal” added a spiritual touch to the occasion. Senior dignitaries including Dilipji Mehta, Sachinji Shah, and Dilipji Chorbele graced the event. Members pledged to serve society under the group’s guiding motto “Brotherhood through Love, Brotherhood through Service.” Other committee members also took the oath during the ceremony.

