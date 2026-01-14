New executive body of the Giants group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar pioneers for 2026 declared.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

The installation ceremony of the new executive body of the Giants group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar pioneers for the year 2026 was held recently. Ajay Agrawal was elected as president, Anup Agrawal as secretary, Swapna Valsekar and Kranti Daga as vice-presidents, and Harish Agrawal as treasurer.

The board of directors includes Abhay Shah, Niraj Kalantri, Ashish Surana, Vishal Kankaria, Mukul Goyal, Swastik Miniyar, Sashima Jaiswal, Shweta Somani, Sheetal Pandey, Pallavi Narkhede, Rupali Safla and Ruchika Jaiswal. Former president Sheetal Agrawal Yoni informed that Amit Malani, Nitin Agrawal, Nitin Bhalani and Ritesh Agrawal were appointed as mentors.

Sunil Goyal, Subhash Devidan, Vinod Shevtekar, Suryamala Malani, Jugalkishor Harkur and Sanmati Jain were present as chief guests. The newly elected executive announced plans to undertake various initiatives in social service, education and health. It was also declared that a municipal school at Garkheda would be adopted and special emphasis would be placed on blood testing of children as a preventive measure against thalassaemia.

On the occasion of journalists’ day, journalists were felicitated for their contribution in spreading awareness and knowledge through journalism.

Vinod Agrawal, Pankaj Valsekar, Aarti Soni, Nikita Agrawal, Anita Agrawal and Poonam Agrawal contributed to the success of the event. The programme was compered by Amit Malani and Sarita Malani.

Photo caption : The newly elected executive body of the Giants group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar pioneers, including president Ajay Agrawal, vice-presidents Swapna Valsekar and Kranti Daga, secretary Anup Agrawal and treasurer Harish Agrawal, along with other members, at the installation ceremony, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.