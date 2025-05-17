New executive committee of CNI’s Marathwada Diocese

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During the second session of the 9th convention of the Marathwada Diocese, a new executive committee for the next three years was announced. According to the announcement, Rt. Rev. Prakash D. Patole will serve as the ex-officio President, while Rev. S. S. Khandagale as a Vice President, James Ambildhage as Honorary Secretary, and Daniel Aswale as Honorary Treasurer were unanimously elected.

Meanwhile, the newly executive committee members include Rev. S. Y. Ghule, Rev. S. S. Battise, Rev. Prabhakar Bhalerao, M. M. Kamble, Vaibhav Ugle, Saruwel Ghule, Dr. Lalbahadur Kamble, Babita Ghule, Nirmala Gudekar, Archana Rathod, and youth representative Harsh Nirmal.

Proceedings of the second session

The Honorary Secretary presented a report along with a few suggestions. Following this, the Treasurer submitted the balance sheets for 2022–23 to 2024–25, along with the proposed budget for 2025–26 to 2027–28. Subsequently, the Women’s Fellowship report was presented by Mangalabai Arsud, and the Youth Fellowship report was delivered by Noha Kamble. Finally, Rev. S. Y. Ghule, coordinator of the Nomination Committee, submitted the committee report and officially announced the names of the newly elected executive members and office-bearers of various internal boards of the diocese.

Welfare fund for senior clergy

For the first time, a “Clergy Welfare Fund” scheme has been announced to provide a fixed amount to pastors retiring after 25 years of religious service. Financial support for this initiative will be sought from various churches, diocesan partners, and generous donors. Bishop Patole announced that he would donate his one-year honorarium to this fund. Besides, plans were announced to introduce welfare schemes such as health insurance and group insurance for clergy and staff.