New executive committee of Terapanth professional forum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new executive of Terapanth Professional Forum, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was formed at Terapanth Bhawan, Pandariba Road in the presence of Muni Shri Arhat Kumarji recently. Muni Shri inspired everyone to work with morality, honesty and authenticity towards the Dharma Sangh. Meanwhile, Dr Anand Nahar was nominated as the president for the upcoming term. He presented the details of his executive before the entire society. In his presidential statement, Dr Nahar appealed to every member of the society for cooperation for his upcoming tenure and pledged to work under the influence of the Sangh as much as possible. The remaining office bearers are Nikita Mutha and Nalini Surana (Vice president), Shreya Mutha (minister), CA Ankita Sethia, Kajal Sethia, Dr Harshal Kothari (joint minister), Akshay Marlecha and Chetan Surana (treasurer).