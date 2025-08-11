New flyover; two underpasses will help reach Beed Bypass at ease

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Railway Station Industrial Estate has a history of nearly 50 years. The long-pending demand, for almost 30 years, for a flyover at the Railway Station MIDC has now reached a major step forward, with its Detailed Project Report (DPR) completed. In addition, two new underpasses will also help ease the traffic congestion at railway crossings. With the new flyover and underpasses, motorists will be able to reach the Beed Bypass in just a few minutes.

Under the Gati Shakti scheme, a fund allocation of ₹75 crore has been made for the Railway Station MIDC. This will be used to construct the flyover, for which the DPR has been prepared. Beneath the Railway Station flyover lies Railway Gate No. 52, where an underpass will be built, and its DPR is also ready. Another underpass will be constructed at Railway Gate No. 53 in Sant Eknathnagar. These new facilities, along with the Shivajinagar underpass, Sangramnagar, and the existing Railway Station flyover, will help reduce vehicular load on key routes.

Gate closed 32 times a day, 5 hours in traffic

Every day, 32 trains pass through the city. With each gate closure lasting at least 10 minutes, motorists face up to 5 hours of traffic jams at Gates No. 52 and 53 daily. Once these two underpasses are built, residents of Satara, Rahulnagar, Sadatnagar, Hamalwada, and Silk Mill Colony will be relieved from the congestion at the railway gates.

Improved North–South connectivity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar faces significant challenges in North–South connectivity. This results in heavy traffic on the Sangramnagar flyover, Shivajinagar underpass, and Railway Station flyover. The proposed Railway Station MIDC flyover will greatly improve this connectivity, reducing pressure on other flyovers. As Bidkin DMIC develops, traffic on these routes will further increase, making it necessary to build more roads for better North–South connectivity, said industrialist Mukund Kulkarni.

Avoid mistakes like Shivajinagar underpass

Before constructing the underpasses at Railway Gate No. 52 and 53, work on proper water drainage must be done first. Priority should be given to ensuring the underpass floor and drainage system are designed to prevent waterlogging, said the High Court lawyer Adv. Shivraj Kadu Patil.