New fraud tactic: Cash taken against online transfer, then victims blackmailed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A new cyber fraud has rattled the district scammers transfer money online, collect cash in exchange, and then file false cheating complaints. Victims’ bank accounts are frozen, and the fraudsters blackmail them to pay up for withdrawing the complaint. At least five customer service center (CSC) operators have been trapped in this scheme. Cyber police registered a case on Thursday.

How the trap was laid

Raju Kuklare, a CSC operator from Ranjangaon Pol, Gangapur taluka, fell victim on August 29. An unknown man claimed he urgently needed Rs 80,000 for a truck mechanic. Kuklare gave him Rs 79,200 in cash, charging Rs 800 as service fee, while the same amount was transferred online to his account. Within an hour, Kuklare received a call accusing him of cheating. When he refused to return the money, the caller lodged a complaint online. His bank account was frozen, and blackmail calls followed, demanding money to “settle” the case.

Others hit by the same ploy

The same method was used against other CSC operators:

• August 8: Karan Madansingh Rajput and Devidas Lingayat, both from Gangapur

• July 29: Ganpat Nangare from Paithan

• August 6: Rishikesh Kale from Verul

In each case, the fraudster posed as someone in crisis, deposited money, collected cash, and later filed a false complaint.

System loophole misused

Fraudsters exploited the union government’s complaint portal, where any reported fraud leads to immediate freezing of the linked bank account. Police traced the mobile numbers used in these cases to Karnataka.

Police caution

Cyber police inspector Samratsingh Rajput confirmed the gang is active in the district and suspected to be operating from outside Maharashtra. “This is a new type of fraud. Investigations are underway. Citizens must stay cautious in such financial dealings,” he advised.