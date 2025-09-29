New generation launches unique anti-drug campaign through reels and short films

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Social media reels and short films have taken over daily scrolling habits. While most people see them as entertainment, the youth have now used this craze for a powerful purpose: combating drug abuse. Under the district police initiative, the “Say to No Drugs” awareness campaign invited 103 entries in the short reels competition ‘Saptarang’. The entries vividly depicted the grim reality of addiction, leaving viewers deeply moved. On Monday, the top 20 filmmakers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions.

The campaign was spearheaded by police superintendent Dr Vinaykumar Rathod and additional superintendent Annapurna Singh, under the guidance of special IGP Virendra Mishra. This is the first campaign of its kind in the state by district police. The prize distribution ceremony took place at Rukmini Hall, attended by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, special IGP Virendra Mishra, and deputy commissioner Sunil Lanjewar. Judges for the competition included Prerit Rudrawar, Amey Dakshindas, Prof. Dr. Vaishali Bodale, and Dr. Yogita Mahajan. Mishra praised the initiative, stating that such reels could create a lasting impact on youth, promoting both drug-free lifestyles and women empowerment. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat lauded the police for understanding the language of the younger generation and encouraged them to use reels to highlight social realities and inspire positive change.

------------------

Winners – Drugs & Addiction Category:

1st: Rutuja Suryavanshi (Sanskar)

2nd: Sachin Anarthe (Virasat)

3rd: Prasad Waghmare (Durga)

------------------

Women Empowerment Category:

1st: Sharyu Targhale (Veet)

2nd: Sachin Dandge (Glanirbhavati)

3rd: Rutuja Ghodture (Women Empowerment)

------------------

Other Awards: Best Direction – Rutooja Suryavanshi, Best Editing – Saima Qureshi, Best DOP – Shubham Sarsande & Hariom Jaiswal, Best Actor – Shaikh Rahil, Best Actress – Mansi Rathod, Best Child Actor – Daivak Dalvi, Best Child Actress – Swara Borse.

