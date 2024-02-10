New hostel to be built in the GMCH, facility for 400 students

Alternate arrangement in rented building till new hostel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new hostel will soon be set up at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). It will accommodate 200 female and 200 male students. Director of medical education and research (DMER) Dr Dilip Mhaisekar said.

He was speaking with the pressmen after a review meeting in the GMCH on Saturday. In the meeting, the hospital administration raised the issue of lack of hostel accommodation for the students. The officials informed that there are more medical students and fewer rooms in hostels, this is the situation in the GMCH. The number of MBBS students increased from 100 to 200. PG seats also increased. However, the students have to wait for the new hostel. Dr Mhaisekar said that seats for medical students have increased. Therefore, the government is trying to increase the number of hostels. A new hostel will be constructed in each college. A hostel will be built for 400 students in the GMCH.

Alternate arrangement in University hostel

GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Shukre said that at present, the Yashwant hostel of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has been taken over for the convenience of the students.