New information & appellate officers appointed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has changed the information and appellate officers of academic and administrative departments for the new academic year.

There are 65 academic and study centres while the number of administrative departments is 37. It may be noted that hundreds of people including, students, employees and teachers from the affiliated colleges seek information.

An information officer was appointed for each department and section, who provides information to the applicants under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Those applicants who are unsatisfied with the information provided by the Information Officer can appeal with an appellate officer who is mostly a senior professor or department head. If there is no department head, the registrar will be the appellate officer for the sections. Registrar of the university Dr Prashant Amrutkar made the appointments with the directives of the vice chancellor.