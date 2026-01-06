New mayor could not be elected without our support: NCP (AP)

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

District president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and Marathwada Graduate Constituency’s MLC Satish Chavan said, “ We are contesting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections with the tagline ‘It is time for change’. We have fielded 78 candidates, around 40 of whom will get elected, and without us, it will not be possible to form the city’s Mayor.”

He was addressing a press conference held at NCP Bhavan, on MGM Road, on Tuesday. Responding to a question from journalists, Chavan remarked, “ The concept of alliance discipline has collapsed not only here but across the entire state of Maharashtra.” He criticised previous ruling parties, stating that their focus on percentages and commissions meant that neither the city’s water issues nor other civic problems were resolved.”

He also showed journalists newspaper clippings related to the ‘Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ taken out by the BJP on May 23, 2022, as well as statements made by local BJP and Shinde Sena leaders regarding water supply issues.

The party manifesto was released during the press conference and earlier at a meeting of candidates and supporters held at the NCP Bhavan on MGM Road. The manifesto promises the development of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on the lines of the Baramati model.

MLC Satish Chavan launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena–BJP, which has ruled the CSMC for over three decades. He pointed out that even today, citizens receive water only once a week. Internal roads have become narrow, traffic problems remain unresolved, there is no parking facility in central areas, and main roads are encroached upon. Garbage management, too, remains inadequate. Despite so many civic issues, those who ruled the Municipal Corporation, he alleged, were content with indulging in politics in the name of religion.

Chavan further said that almost all parties have sidelined loyal workers and instead awarded tickets to brothers, sons, wives and relatives within their own families. In contrast, the NCP has taken a stand to ensure justice for common party workers.

On the occasion, city president Abhijit Deshmukh, Dilip Bankar, Sunil Magre, Anurag Shinde, Qayyum Shaikh, Bhagyashree Rajput, along with official corporator candidates, party office-bearers and a large number of party workers, were present.