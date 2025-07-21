New MIDC planned near city; farmers demand fair compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A new MIDC zone will come up in Haldola and Shelgaon villages of Badnapur tehsil, around 35 km from the city recently.

The state plans to acquire 922 acres of land, affecting nearly 270 farmers. The MIDC has submitted its proposal, and officials expect land acquisition to begin within 4 to 6 months. The compensation, usually four times the Ready Reckoner rate, is estimated at Rs 14.4 lakh per acre. However, farmers demand Rs 50 to Rs 75 lakh per acre, citing high investments and horticulture crops like pomegranates and grapes. The town planning department will soon carry out land valuation, followed by negotiations with farmers. The final payout may increase based on market rates.