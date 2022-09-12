New office-bearers of Art Teachers’ Federation elected

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The new office-bearers of Maharashtra Rajya Kalashikshak Mahasangh, an art teachers federation, were elected in a meeting held at Ellora English School on Sunday.

Prahlad Salunkhe (Dhule) and Prahlad Shinde-Hastekar (Aurangabad) were elected State president and general secretary respectively unopposed.

The names of other office-bearers are as follows; Mohan Mane-Mumbai (joint-general secretary), Rajesh Nimbekar-Aurangabad, Ramchandra Ikare-Sangli and Mahendra Nikumbh-Ratnagiri (all vice-presidents), Suhas Patil-Kolhapur (treasurer), Nawab Shah-Ahmednagar (joint treasurer), Vivek Mahajan-Aurangabad, Ramesh Tungar-Nashik (both members). Senior member Nawab Shah chaired the meeting and also presented various resolutions.

Noted painter Ashok Tambatkar, Rajesh Limbekar, Balasaheb Kokre and Sachin Pagar were also present. Ramesh Tungar worked as a presiding officer.