New office-bearers of Guru Parviar elected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new office-bearers of Guru Parivar were elected recently for the year 2024-2026 under the guidance of Param Pujya Kshullak Shri Parv Sagarji Maharaj.

Guru Parivar of the city was established in 2008 with the inspiration of Krantikari Rashtra Sant Acharya Tarunsagarji Maharaj.

Vijay Chandiwal was elected the new president Vijay Chandiwal. Pawan Patni and Gaurav Kasliwal are secretary and treasurer respectively. Guru Parivar has been implementing religious, social, cultural and different public welfare initiatives since 2008.

Outgoing president Pritam Patni conducted various activities in the last 3 years. The programmes included marriageable youths meet, blood and food donation campus, help for orphanage children and Raas Dandiya for the community. The new office bearers said that new initiatives would be implemented this year. The Sakal Jain community congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.