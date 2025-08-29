New parish inaugurated in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Malabar Independent Syrian Church inaugurated a new parish, St. Mary's Syrian Church, in the city, recently. The inauguration ceremony was done by His Beatitude Cyril Mor Baselios Metropolitan, the Supreme Head of the Malabar Independent Syrian Church.

During the Holy Qurbana, His Beatitude officially declared the congregation as a new parish. Rev Fr C M Philipose was appointed as the first Vicar of the parish. The ceremony was attended by bishops and priests from various churches, as well as a large gathering of faithful.

The Malabar Independent Syrian Church, established in 1772, has a rich history and tradition. The new parish in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar marks an important milestone in the church's growth.