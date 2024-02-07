New regulation to prioritizes retirees livelihood

To avoid any hardships after property distribution in declining age

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad has proposed a new regulation requiring consideration of retirees livelihood before property distribution. This initiative aims to prevent seniors from facing financial hardship after retirement.

Speaking at a programme at MGM's Rukmini auditorium, Ardad highlighted the common issue of retirees dividing their assets among children without planning for their own financial security. "Many seniors and old people suffer in their declining age due to this oversight," he stated.

Therefore, Ardad proposed that the administration ensure retirees maintenance and medical expenses are incorporated before property distribution. He announced that discussions with legal experts are underway, and a circular will be issued soon to mandate this consideration.

Ardad said that this initiative aims to protect the dignity and well-being of retired and senior citizens in Maharashtra. MP Imtiaz Jaleel, service rights commissioner Dilip Shinde, acting collector Arvind Lokhande, and others were present.