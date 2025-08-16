New snag hits city’s water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fresh technical fault disrupted the city’s water supply on Friday morning when sparks and smoke were spotted in the connection box of Transformer No. 1 at the Jayakwadi pumping station.

The fault triggered a power outage, forcing all pumps to shut down. Urgent repair work stretched for nearly five hours before the first pump was restarted at 2.15 pm. By 2.40 pm, the remaining pumps were brought online. However, the delay halted supply to the city for five hours, disturbing the regular schedule. Several localities reported late supply, while some received water a day later, adding to residents’ frustration over the already erratic distribution.