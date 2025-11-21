New ‘Trisã’ heat pump debuts at Maha Expo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Local industries are steadily moving towards full-scale product development as they gain experience in manufacturing.

This shift was visible at the Maha Expo held at Kalagram, where a newly developed heat pump from a city-based company attracted strong interest from visitors. Kale Group of Industries, which has long catered to the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector, has now stepped into the energy-efficient solutions space. With rising electricity costs affecting households and businesses, the company has introduced its new heat pump under the brand name Trisã, aimed at providing a sustainable and economical water-heating option. Inaugurating the product during the 9th Maha Expo, renewable energy minister Atul Save noted its potential and praised its design and energy-saving performance. Available in three sizes, the Trisã heat pump uses nearly one-third the electricity consumed by traditional electric geysers. The system has been fully developed by the company’s in-house R&D team and is manufactured at their Waluj MIDC facility. The development team led by managing director Ashok Kale and director Ankit Kale, along with Arvind Dhoke (marketing), Manoj Patni and Bhagwat Atole said they expect the new heat pump to become a reliable and energy-efficient solution for both domestic and commercial hot water needs.

Renewable energy minister Atul Save inaugurated the ‘Trisã’ heat pump at the 9th Maha Expo at Kalagram, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Friday.