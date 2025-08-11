New Vande Bharat Express Train Between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai in 3 Months

A new Vande Bharat Express train between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai is set to start within the next three months, announced MP Dr Bhagwat Karad on Sunday, August 10. The train will initially have 16 coaches, as the station's existing pit line can accommodate the concerned length. A proposal has also been submitted for a new 24-coach pit line.

Speaking at a press conference held at the railway station, Dr Karad said that the current Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been extended to Nanded, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling from Sambhajinagar to Mumbai. The demand for a separate train was raised with union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who as-sured that the new service would start soon.

For the new train's maintenance, a pit line and a sick line (for defective coaches) are necessary. Electrification of the pit line will be completed within a month, while work on the sick line is already underway, Dr Karad informed. The press meet was attended by station manager Sunil Bi-rare, Marathwada Railway Action Committee president Anant Borkar, Prahlad Paratkar, Dr Swanand Solunke, Baban Narawle and others.

75 Crore Flyover Under Gati Shakti Scheme

A Rs 75 crore flyover will be constructed at the railway station MIDC area under the Gati Shakti scheme, and the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared, Dr Karad said.

Two New Subways to be Built

A subway will be constructed under Railway Gate No. 52, located below the flyover at the station. Another will be built at Railway Gate No 53 in Sant Eknathnagar. Detail Project Report (DPR) for both projects are ready.

Electric Substation at Banewadi

An electric substation will be set up at Banewadi for the railways. However, around 67 encroachments have been reported on the designated land. Some residents have approached the court. Discussions will be held with locals to resolve the matter, Dr Karad said.

Possibility of 150 reserved Seats

Following the extension of the current Vande Bharat Express to Nanded, there are indications that 150 seats could be allotted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, there is no official confirmation from the Railways yet.