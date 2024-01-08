New VC’s appointment may take some more days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The announcement of the new vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) is likely to be some more days. It may be noted that the selection process for the new VC began in June. The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities formed a Search Committee which invited applications from eligible candidates.

The panel received 100 application forms. After the scrutiny, 24 candidates were called for the first round of interviews in the last week of November. It recommended five names to the Governor for the VC post in a sealed packet.

Their names are Dr Vijay Phulari and Dr Jyoti Jadhav (Kolhapur), Dr Vilas Kharat and Dr Sanjay Dhole (Pune) and Dr Rajendra Kakde (Nagpur)

The five candidates were called for the final round of interviews at Raj Bhavan on January 4. The name of the new VC was not announced even after five days had passed. According to sources, it may take several days to one week time for the announcement of the new VC’s name.

Meanwhile, the aspirants use support of all types to get selected for the coveted posts. Those who have political backup have a high chance of getting selected for the post.