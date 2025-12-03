New waste collection company begins survey in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has selected Western Imaginary, an Ahmedabad-based company, for door-to-door waste collection and has already issued a work order. The company will begin operations from February 1. Ahead of this, 100 employees have been appointed to carry out a detailed survey. The company has begun studying ghantagadi (waste collection vehicle) routes, residential areas, commercial zones, and garbage collection points.

The previous company, P. Gopinath Reddy, failed to manage the city’s waste collection system effectively. Despite paying the company over ₹3 crore per month, the city remained unclean. Hence, the municipal corporation decided to assign the work to a company that operates in some of the top ten cleanest cities in the country. Following a tender process, Western Imaginary from Ahmedabad was selected. Administrator G Sreekanth informed the mediapersons that the work order has been issued and that the company has already started its initial survey. A hundred employees have been appointed specifically for this survey. He also said that the ghantagadi vehicles will now be fully covered from all sides, and the large containers will also be modern and enclosed. Their final design is yet to be decided.

380 ghantagadi vehicles

The new company will be required to work in two to three shifts. Billing will be based on the number of ghantagadi rounds completed. The company has been instructed to bring in 380 new ghantagadi vehicles initially. Each vehicle will carry up to 1,200 kg of waste. Waste segregation has been made mandatory for the company, and the contract states that a penalty will be imposed if mixed waste is found in any vehicle.

Company begins field study

The waste collection and transportation operations will begin from February 1. For preparation, the company has started an extensive survey. The survey includes analysing residential colonies, wards, residential and commercial properties, daily waste generation, waste generated during festive seasons, and projected increases in waste in the future.