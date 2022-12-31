New Year welcomed in a spiritual way at ISKCON-VECC temple

Several youths recite Hanuman Chalisa 108 times at ISKCON-VECC

Aurangabad: On the one hand many people were busy celebrating the new year party in the hotels, while on the other hand, several youths welcomed the New Year by chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' 108 times continuously at the ISKCON-VECC temple on Saturday. An ideal was created by these youths in front of society.

In the afternoon, hundreds of youths and devotees gathered at the ISKCON-VECC temple in Warud Phata. Initially, Yadnya was performed by 14 families. The chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' started at 3 pm. Singers Jayesh Toshniwal, Vishwambhar Tripathi and colleagues started chanting 'Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapis Tihun Lok Ujagar' as hundreds of youths joined the team and started chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. After reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 21 times, an interval of 5 minutes was taken. Various devotional songs and bhajans were sung occasionally. At 12 midnight, the New Year was welcomed and celebrated with great enthusiasm. The youths were so mesmerized by chanting 'Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare' that they started dancing. The joy of starting the New Year in a spiritual atmosphere was visible on everyone's faces. Vipin Toshniwal, Subhash Makaria, Abhishek Kadi, Nikhil Khandelwal, Vipin Bapte and others took collective efforts for the success of the programme.