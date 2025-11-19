‘Newborn Care Week’ marked with training and awareness programs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of National Newborn Care Week, GMCH and the Municipal Hospital in CIDCO (N-8) organized special training and awareness sessions aimed at improving newborn care and safety.

At GMCH, a four-day “Facility-Based Newborn Care” training program was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Mother Care Ward by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. Department head of Neonatology Dr. Laxmikant Deshmukh, associate professors Dr. Amol Joshi and Dr. Atul Londhe, along with nursing supervisors Alka Walvi and Lata Dhakne, were present. Trainers Amrapali Shinde, Makrand Udaykar, Yashoda Pawar, and Prashant Birhade conducted practical demonstrations on various newborn care topics, while Sharda Deshmukh coordinated the training.

Simultaneously, National Newborn Care Week was also observed at the Municipal Hospital in CIDCO, N-8, under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator G. Sreekanth, municipal officer of health Dr. Paras Mandlecha, and municipal officer of health in-charge Dr. Manisha Bhondwe. During the session, Dr. Ashish Thite explained essential newborn care practices, including Kangaroo Mother Care techniques. Pediatric Association president Dr. Abhijeet Joshi, secretary Dr. Vinod Totla among others were present.