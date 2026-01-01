Newborns arrive in homes on New Year's Day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first day of the new year proved special for many families. Joy overflowed when new guests arrived in many homes on January 1. A smile of contentment appeared on the faces of the parents and grandparents on hearing the baby's first cry.

A baby was born at 12.30 am, marking the birth of the first baby of the new year at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The baby was given a grand welcome by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr Srinivas Gadappa, said that 39 babies were born at GMCH by 6 PM, resulting in the birth of 22 boys and 17 girls. “Four deliveries took place at the District General Hospital, resulting in the birth of two boys and two girls,” said Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, the District Civil Surgeon.