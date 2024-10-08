Newly appointed 19 K Shikshan Sevaks express discontent over low honorarium

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly appointed Shikshak Sevaks, totalling 19,000 across the state, are expressing frustration over the low honorarium they are receiving, despite qualifying the two examinations to secure this job.

It may be noted that two tests are conducted for the recruitment of teachers in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across the State. Those who complete diploma or degree courses in education will have to attempt the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) first. The TET-qualified are declared eligible for the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT).

On qualifying the TAIT, they will have to appear for interviews. Even after qualifying the tests, the newly qualified teachers are getting just Rs 16,000 monthly salary for three years. Many of them are in the age of 30s and married.

Rameshwar Patil (Shikshan Sevak): The post of Shikshan Sevak is not suitable for teaching jobs in the State which is considered very progressive. At a time when inflation is high, it is not easy to work at a meagre honorarium. The non-skilled workers in other States have higher pay than Shikshan Sevak from the State. Also, teachers are paid a full salary on the first day of their appointment in the States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Priyanka Patil (Shikshan Sevak): I have completed my education by borrowing money on interest in the hope of repaying the loan. The monthly salary is insufficient compared to monthly expenses. There is a question before me whether I should pay interest or use it for monthly expenses. I am grateful for the recruitment of me as a teacher. However, the Government should recruit youths as teachers, not as Shikshan Sevaks.

Shaista Begum (Shikshan Sevak): It is difficult to survive at Rs 16,000 honorarium, specially, at a time when inflation is rising day by day. We have to run our family, serve our parents and pay the school fees of our children. Therefore, the Government should re-think about honorarium and post-giving to teacher as Shikshan Sevaks.

(Sajid Ahmed, founder, ABUSS): The meagre honorarium after passing two to three examinations

has spread unhappiness among the newly recruited teachers in the State. The Government has almost doubled the salaries of home guard jawans, Anganwadi workers, Police Patils, and contract employees of various departments while only Shakshan Sevaks are deprived of the hike. So, Shikshan Sevak's system should be abolished or the period should be reduced to one year from three years.