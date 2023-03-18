Newly married youth meets watery grave in well

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-youth married a few days back met a watery grave after falling in a well in Shelgaon Shivar in Phulambri tehsil on March 17 evening. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Sahebrao Edhate.

Police said Somnath was married to a girl from Palshi on March 13. A work of construction of a security wall on the well was going on on his farm. On Friday evening, Somnath was watering the wall when he lost balance and fell in the well. Later, his sister went to the farm as he did not return home. As she did not see him, she started shouting for help. The nearby residents rushed to the spot and searched for Somnath everywhere. As he was not found, the residents started searching for him in the well. His body was traced at around 12 midnight. The Wadod Bazar police were informed. The residents took Somnath out of the well and took him to the rural hospital at Phulambri. The post-mortem was done on Saturday morning. The last rites were performed on him at Shelgaon Khurd in the afternoon. A case of accidental death has been registered with Wadod Bazar police station.