News writing prog on Padma Shri Fatma Zakaria birth anniv

Aurangabad, Feb 17: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised a lecture on ‘News writing’ through the Department of English on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Fatma Rafiq Zakaria, chairperson of the college.

Experts guided the participants on the techniques of writing news. Rich tributes were paid to Fatma Zakaria.

Various aspects and nuances of news writing were discussed to train the students in the skills.

The lecture was highly motivating and interesting and was received with great zeal and enthusiasm.

College Principal Capt Dr Maqdoom Farooqui welcomed the guests and addressed the gathering highlighting the contribution of Fatma Zakaria in the field of education and journalism.

He also spoke about her commitment to the betterment of the students, especially girls and her role in the field of journalism.

Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan, the heads of the various departments, faculty members and students attended the programme in large numbers.

Head of English Department Dr Nilofer Shakir enlightened the gathering about the purpose of organizing the session and Dr Khan Mahlaqa, from the English Department proposed a vote of thanks.