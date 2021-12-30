Newspaper hawker Roopchand Thackeray passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Roopchand B Thackeray (Rajput), a senior newspaper vendor from Nutan Colony passed away on Wednesday afternoon. He was 55 and leaves behind mother, wife, one son, two daughters, sons-in-law and a grandchild. Last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium this evening. People from different walks of life, newspapers hawkers, representatives of different newspapers management participated in his funeral procession.