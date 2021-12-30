Newspaper hawker Roopchand Thackeray passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2021 07:25 PM2021-12-30T19:25:29+5:302021-12-30T19:25:29+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 29: Roopchand B Thackeray (Rajput), a senior newspaper vendor from Nutan Colony passed away on Wednesday afternoon. ...
Roopchand B Thackeray (Rajput), a senior newspaper vendor from Nutan Colony passed away on Wednesday afternoon. He was 55 and leaves behind mother, wife, one son, two daughters, sons-in-law and a grandchild. Last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium this evening. People from different walks of life, newspapers hawkers, representatives of different newspapers management participated in his funeral procession.