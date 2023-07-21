NGO adopts 53 civic schools for Navodaya pre-entrance exam preparation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) education section garnered praise for its transformative initiatives at the educational exhibition organised by 'Lokmat.' Inspired by this, the Engr. Popalghat-Kalse Social and Educational Campaign, which conducts pre-entrance exams for Navodaya Vidyalaya, has taken the initiative to adopt 53 municipal corporation schools. Through this adoption, the organisation will provide free online guidance to students throughout the year.

A total of 70 students from the fifth standard in these 53 schools have been selected and have been provided with guidance books and notebooks. The event was graced by the presence of municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, education officer Tingote and Ganesh Dandge, as well as Raosaheb Kalse from the campaign, and the headmasters of the adopted schools.

Kisan Popalghat and Raosaheb Kalse expressed their mission to support the city's students in achieving their dreams of becoming IAS officers, IPS officers, IITians, doctors, and researchers in the future.